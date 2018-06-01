Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Busts out Thursday
Polanco snapped an 0-for-22 slide Thursday, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles against the Cardinals.
The three-hit game was his first since the season opener in Detroit on March 30. Polanco is 1-for-6 with three strikeouts against Friday starter Miles Mikolas, but he homered off the righty April 27. Despite Pittsburgh moving toward a four-man outfield rotation, look for Polanco to stick in the lineup Friday, especially given his strong showing Thursday.
