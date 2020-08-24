Polanco went 2-for-4 with a single, two-run home run, walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Polanco came to the plate with two outs and the Pirates trailing 4-3 in the eighth, but quickly gave Pittsburgh the lead with his two-run shot off David Phelps. It marked the second consecutive game with a home run for the outfielder, who also had a pair of stolen bases and a run scored earlier in the tilt. Polanco is still slashing an ugly .151/.246/.415, but will hope that his big series against Milwaukee can get him on the right track.