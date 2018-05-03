Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Collects pair of hits Wednesday

Polanco went 2-for-4 with two runs and a double Wednesday against the Nationals.

Prior to Wednesday's contest, the right fielder was hitting just .145 in his last 62 at-bats. Despite Polanco's struggles, he does have four hits -- including a homer -- in 11 career at-bats against Thursday afternoon starter Jeremy Hellickson. With a .204 batting average one month into the season, the breakout campaign many envisioned for Polanco is still possible but looking less likely.