Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Continues strong start against Reds
Polanco went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Pittsburgh's 5-2 victory over Cincinnati on Thursday.
Polanco tagged Reds' starter Homer Bailey with the fifth-inning three-run blast, the second of the season for the 26-year-old outfielder. He's off to a fantastic start with his .448 on base percentage and .714 slugging good for a 1.163 OPS to kick off his 2018. He's coming off a disappointing, injury-shortened 2017 season where had a paltry .695 OPS but at his best, Polanco has 20-20 potential and now that he's healthy he could be in for a bounce-back campaign.
