Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Contributes with offense Tuesday

Polanco went 1-for-3 with a walk and his 20th homer against Atlanta on Tuesday.

The home run was his first in August. Polanco is batting just .176 in 68 at-bats since July, but he has strung together a modest three-game hit streak. He's also stolen two bases in the last five games, giving him nine for the season. Polanco has four hits in 11 career at-bats against Wednesday starter, Julio Teheran.