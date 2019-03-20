Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could play in spring game next week
Polanco (shoulder) is throwing from 120-150 feet and will likely play defense in a minor-league spring game next week, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Polanco will not break camp with the Pirates as he completes his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, but it appears he is at least closing in on the final stages of the process. Polanco will likely need several weeks in the minors and/or extended spring training before he is ready for big-league games, but he seemingly remains on track to join the big club sometime around the beginning of May.
