Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could play in spring games as DH

Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Polanco (shoulder) will get "as many high-level" at-bats as possible during the remainder of spring training, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

If Polanco takes part in any minor-league games on the back fields or rejoins the Pirates' Grapefruit League lineup, it would merely be as a designated hitter. Polanco is currently throwing at 120 feet during his rehab from shoulder surgery and will need to push that distance a little further before the Pirates are comfortable deploying him in the outfield. Pittsburgh is still eyeing early May for Polanco's potential return from the injured list.

