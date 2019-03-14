Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could play in spring games as DH
Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Polanco (shoulder) will get "as many high-level" at-bats as possible during the remainder of spring training, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
If Polanco takes part in any minor-league games on the back fields or rejoins the Pirates' Grapefruit League lineup, it would merely be as a designated hitter. Polanco is currently throwing at 120 feet during his rehab from shoulder surgery and will need to push that distance a little further before the Pirates are comfortable deploying him in the outfield. Pittsburgh is still eyeing early May for Polanco's potential return from the injured list.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Throwing will be next step•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Extends throwing distance•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Progressing without pain•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Makes strong statement•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Will start throwing in January•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Surgery included additional work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...