Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could return next week

Polanco (shoulder) could be activated off the injured list prior to the end of the Pirates' homestand, which runs through Thursday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Polanco's original recovery timeline after September shoulder surgery had him returning anywhere from mid-April to mid-June, but he's been trending towards the earlier part of that range for a while now. The Pirates could certainly use him, as they're also without Starling Marte (abdomen), Corey Dickerson (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall (finger) and Jose Osuna (neck) in the outfield.