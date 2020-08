Polanco went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk during Saturday's 12-5 win over the Brewers.

The 28-year-old entered the day 3-for-36 with 18 strikeouts in August, so Saturday's multi-hit effort was a long time coming. Polanco has a .120/.211/.340 slash line with three homers and 10 RBI through 57 plate appearances, so he'll need to string some similar performances together before it's worth considering if he's turned things around.