Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Day off Friday
Polanco is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Austin Meadows will draw a start in the outfield as Polanco grabs a seat with left-hander Mike Montgomery on the bump. Through 54 games this year, Polanco is hitting .208/.310/.416 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
