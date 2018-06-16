Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Day off Saturday

Polanco is not in the lineup Saturday against the Reds.

Polanco has struggled greatly recently, hitting an anemic .129/.211/.226 over his last 20 games. The entire season has been a disappointing one for the 26-year-old, as he's hitting just .201/.303/.402. Austin Meadows, who starts in right field Saturday, is a 23-year-old with a .325/.352/.614 line in his rookie season and could increasingly steal time from Polanco.