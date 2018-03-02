Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dealing with bruised knee

Polanco will not play in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles due to a bruised left knee, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Polanco injured his knee while sliding into third during Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. The injury isn't believed to be overly serious, and it seems reasonable to assume that the 26-year-old will rejoin the lineup in the near future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories