Polanco has been out of the lineup the last two games due to inflammation in his right hip, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Polanco has been dealing with aggravation in his hip for some time according to manager Derek Shelton. However, the pain apparently has progressed to the point that Polanco is no longer able to play through it. It's not clear whether a stint on the injured list will be required.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Resting Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Homers again Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes deep against Cardinals•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench against lefty again•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sits against lefty•