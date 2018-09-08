Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dealing with knee and shoulder issue

Polanco left Friday's game against the Marlins with left shoulder and left knee discomfort.

Polanco suffered the injury after sliding awkwardly into second base. He went 1-for-3 with a double on the night prior to being replaced in right field by Jordan Luplow. Polanco will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories