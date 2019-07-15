Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dealing with shoulder tightness

Polanco (shoulder) left his rehab outing Sunday with Triple-A Indianapolis due to shoulder tightness, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Polanco has been out since late June with inflammation in the same shoulder in which he had surgery back in September. He seemed to be closing in on a return to action before Sunday's setback. He'll rest Monday and be examined by doctors, at which point a new timeline could emerge.

More News
Our Latest Stories