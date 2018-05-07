Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Difficult day at plate

Polanco went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a sacrifice fly Sunday against the Brewers.

He entered Sunday's tilt with a modest four-game hitting streak (5-for-13) and stole just his second base of the season Saturday. The right fielder has also been issued three walks in his last four games after totaling three walks in his prior 10 contests. A .229 BABIP is well below his career mark of .286, also providing some hope of turnaround. Polanco will look to improve upon his overall slash line of .207/.319/.421 against the White Sox on Tuesday.