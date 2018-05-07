Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Difficult day at plate
Polanco went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a sacrifice fly Sunday against the Brewers.
He entered Sunday's tilt with a modest four-game hitting streak (5-for-13) and stole just his second base of the season Saturday. The right fielder has also been issued three walks in his last four games after totaling three walks in his prior 10 contests. A .229 BABIP is well below his career mark of .286, also providing some hope of turnaround. Polanco will look to improve upon his overall slash line of .207/.319/.421 against the White Sox on Tuesday.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Collects pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches sixth homer Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reaches base twice Thursday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Two hits in Friday's loss•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking for turnaround•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....