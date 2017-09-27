Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Disappointing season continues Tuesday
Polanco went 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout in a 10-1 win over Baltimore on Tuesday.
Since coming back from his latest trip to the disabled list, the outfielder is slashing .222/.244/.500 in 47 September plate appearances. He has just one extra-base hit (a double) and two RBI over that span. Given his disastrous 2017, Polanco figures to dramatically drop on draft boards next spring. He hit 22 homers while driving in 86 runs last year, making him an interesting end game pick -- provided he can stay healthy.
