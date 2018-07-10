Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Drives in four

Polanco went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, four RBI, two runs scored and one walk during Monday's win over the Nationals.

Polanco delivered a two RBI single in the first inning to get Pittsburgh into the scoring column, and he followed that up with a home run in the second inning to extend the lead. Following Monday's performance, he's put together a modest four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-15 with two home runs and six RBI over that span.