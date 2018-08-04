Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Drives in three vs. Cardinals

Polanco went 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored Friday against St. Louis.

Polanco delivered a two-run triple in the first inning, followed by a sacrifice fly in the third to hand the Pirates a 4-2 lead. He's been heating up at the plate recently, as he's recorded a base knock in seven of his past 10 games, going 13-for-36 with two homers and eight RBI over that stretch.

