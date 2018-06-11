Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Drives in three
Polanco went 1-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Cubs.
Polanco came to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and drove a triple down the right field line to clear the bases. His batting average sits at an ugly .212 through 198 at-bats this season and he has lost playing time with the emergence of Austin Meadows as a result. He has been productive of late though, as he has nine RBI and two runs scored in his past 10 games.
