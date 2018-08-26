Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Drives in two Saturday

Polanco went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the seventh inning, Polanco slapped a two-run single to left field which put the team up for good. He's now in the midst of a six-game hit streak after a slow start to the month, going 10-for-24 with six extra-base hits and five RBI over that stretch.