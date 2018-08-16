Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Drives in two

Polanco went 2-for-5 with two singles and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

Polanco put the Pirates on top in the fourth inning with his two-run single before adding another single in the eighth inning to secure his first multi-hit game of the month. Hopefully Wednesday's two-hit effort will get the outfielder kickstarted at the dish, as he's hitting just .149/.212/.234 through 13 games this month.