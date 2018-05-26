Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dropped to seventh in order

Polanco is starting in right field and hitting seventh Saturday against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Polanco is hitting just .171 over his last 10 games and .213 on the season, so he'll drop to the bottom third of the order with Starling Marte returning from the disabled list and slotting back into the three hole.

More News
Our Latest Stories