Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Drops in lineup
Polanco will bat sixth Wednesday against Atlanta.
Polanco returns to the lineup after sitting for two straight games. He'd previously hit either second or third in each of his starts this season, but he'll tumble down the order after hitting .172/.238/.345 over his last 16 games.
