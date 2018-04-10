Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Exceeding expectations in early going

Polanco is off to a strong start, hitting .310/.447/.759 with three homers and 13 RBI in 39 plate appearances.

The popular preseason breakout pick is more than living up to expectations thus far. Keep in mind that in 2016 he slashed .315/.422/.539 with three homers, 15 RBI and 18:14 BB:K through May 1. He finished the season batting just .247/.300/.447 in his final 477 plate appearances, battling injuries. Polanco trained to improve his athleticism in the offseason and has missed one game due of a bruised foot. The 6-foot-5 outfielder has just one stolen base but seven of his first nine hits have gone for extra bases (he also holds an 8:6 BB:K).