Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Exits with hamstring discomfort
Polanco was prematurely lifted from Saturday's game with left hamstring discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The Pirates have confirmed the 26-year-old is dealing with yet another hamstring issue after coming up injured in the fifth inning while attempting to chase down a fly ball. He is listed as day-to-day for now, but his status will likely be updated once he is further evaluated following Saturday's game. This is a tough break for both the Pirates and Polanco, as it could force him onto the shelf for a third time this season.
