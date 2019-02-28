Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Extends throwing distance
Polanco (shoulder) moved his throwing distance up to 115 feet Wednesday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Since Polanco is free of any hitting restrictions in his recovery from left shoulder surgery, his continued progress in his throwing program will be the main activity worth monitoring in the weeks to come. Polanco is slated to open the season on the injured list but could still see some at-bats in Grapefruit League games as a designated hitter.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Progressing without pain•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Makes strong statement•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Will start throwing in January•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Surgery included additional work•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out up to nine months•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Undergoes successful surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...