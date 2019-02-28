Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Extends throwing distance

Polanco (shoulder) moved his throwing distance up to 115 feet Wednesday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Since Polanco is free of any hitting restrictions in his recovery from left shoulder surgery, his continued progress in his throwing program will be the main activity worth monitoring in the weeks to come. Polanco is slated to open the season on the injured list but could still see some at-bats in Grapefruit League games as a designated hitter.

