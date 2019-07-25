Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Facing 10-day shutdown

The Pirates will shut down Polanco (shoulder) for the next 10 days before potentially clearing him to resume baseball activities, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Polanco has been on the shelf for just over a month after experiencing inflammation in his surgically repaired left shoulder. Since being pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment a week and a half ago after incurring a setback, Polanco hasn't shown much notable improvement, so he'll be subject to a no-throw program through next weekend before the Pirates reassess his status. If the additional rest proves helpful, Polanco believes he'll be able to return from the injured list at some point this season, though he noted that he doesn't want to play unless he's confident that he's 100 percent healthy, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.