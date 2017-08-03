Pirates' Gregory Polanco: First game back uneventful
Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return from the disabled list on Wednesday.
Polanco was red hot in July, slashing.387/.406/.629 in 64 plate appearances, prior to getting hurt. He'll look to remain healthy after suffering the same left hamstring injury two times in 2017. Polanco will face the right-handed Sal Romano on Wednesday. He's hit all nine of his homers against righties this year.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Back from DL•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: May return Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Making strides toward return•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Making improvement from injury•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Likely to miss more than 10 days•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to disabled list with hamstring strain•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...