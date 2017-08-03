Pirates' Gregory Polanco: First game back uneventful

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return from the disabled list on Wednesday.

Polanco was red hot in July, slashing.387/.406/.629 in 64 plate appearances, prior to getting hurt. He'll look to remain healthy after suffering the same left hamstring injury two times in 2017. Polanco will face the right-handed Sal Romano on Wednesday. He's hit all nine of his homers against righties this year.