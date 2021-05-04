Polanco went 0-for3 with a walk, strikeout and steal in Pittsburgh's 2-0 loss to San Diego on Monday.
Polanco walked with two outs in the second and subsequently stole second to get in scoring position but failed to do anything else of note. The fourth stolen base places him among the league leaders and is already more than his totals from 2019 and 2020.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Potential for big Sunday?•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench against southpaw•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sits against southpaw•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench against lefty•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches second homer•