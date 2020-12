Polanco fractured his wrist in the Dominican Winter League but is expected to be ready for baseball activities by the start of spring training, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Polanco was down in his home country trying to sort things out after a pair of frustrating seasons, but the frustration simply continued. He'll head into 2021 having posted a .197/.257/.374 line over the last two campaigns, though it at least sounds as though he'll be able to have a normal spring buildup.