Polanco isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Polanco started in right field in the first game of the twin bill and went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run and an RBI. He'll retreat to the bench for Game 2 with left-hander Austin Gomber starting for Colorado. Ben Gamel will take over in right field and bat sixth.

More News