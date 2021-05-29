Polanco isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Polanco started in right field in the first game of the twin bill and went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run and an RBI. He'll retreat to the bench for Game 2 with left-hander Austin Gomber starting for Colorado. Ben Gamel will take over in right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Homers against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swats fourth homer•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting against lefty•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Makes first start in over a week•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Activated but not starting Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Nearing return•