Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Gets pair of knocks Monday

Polanco went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in his season debut Monday.

He played tentatively in the outfield, letting a pair of potentially catchable flyballs drop. Polanco has been directed by management to slide feet first only after suffering a season-ending injury while sliding head first last year. Accordingly, it's unlikely that he will help fantasy teams in the stolen base category -- at least not until he feels more comfortable and is given the green light to run.