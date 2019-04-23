Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Gets pair of knocks Monday
Polanco went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in his season debut Monday.
He played tentatively in the outfield, letting a pair of potentially catchable flyballs drop. Polanco has been directed by management to slide feet first only after suffering a season-ending injury while sliding head first last year. Accordingly, it's unlikely that he will help fantasy teams in the stolen base category -- at least not until he feels more comfortable and is given the green light to run.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Activated from injured list•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could return next week•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Three games into Triple-A rehab•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hitless in first game•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Starting rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...