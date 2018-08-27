Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes deep against Brewers

Polanco went 1-for-4 and hit his 21st homer -- a solo shot -- Sunday in Milwaukee.

Since June 17, the right fielder is slashing .298/.379/.596 with 13 homers and 41 RBI in 241 plate appearances. After slumping to begin August, Polanco has strung together a seven-game batting streak, during which he's hit .393 in 28 at-bats. Although his overall batting average is just .248, he ranks ninth in the National League with a .248 ISO.

