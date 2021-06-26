Polanco went 1-for-4 with a home run in Saturday's loss against the Cardinals.
Polanco launched his eighth homer of the season in the fourth inning off Adam Wainwright, but that'd be all the offense Pittsburgh would muster in the entire contest. The veteran outfielder is hitting just .201 on the season, though, so he can't be trusted as a reliable offensive performer on a game-to-game basis.
