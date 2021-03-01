Polanco went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer Sunday against the Orioles.
He showed no ill effect from the wrist injury that bothered him over the winter. Polanco's home run to left field was encouraging in that the lefty has hit just six of his career 85 homers to the opposite field. The 29-year-old did drop a fly ball in right field, but overall he had a positive first game.
