Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes deep in New York
Polanco went 1-for-3 with his 10th homer of the season in Monday's 6-4 win over the Mets.
Starting for the first time in four games, the right fielder crushed a 415-foot shot to right-center for his second homer since May 15. Since moving his batting stance further away from the plate on June 10, Polanco is 9-for-30 with four extra-base hits, seven RBI and 9:7 BB:K. In many ways Pittsburgh has catered to the 26-year-old in 2018 -- including keeping him exclusively in right field -- but his overall slash line (.216/.326/.431) has proven disappointing.
