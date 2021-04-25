Polanco went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Polanco led off the seventh inning with a single and scored on a Kevin Newman RBI single. In the eighth, Polanco added a solo shot to pad the Pirates' lead. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .213/.314/.393 with three homers, four RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases through 18 games. Sunday was his first multi-hit effort since April 14.