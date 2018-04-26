Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader

Polanco is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Polanco will head to the bench for the second game of Wednesday's twin bill after going 1-for-4 with a walked and a run scored in Game 1. Jose Osuna, who is serving as the team's 26th man Wednesday, will start in right field and hit sixth in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories