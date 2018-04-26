Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader
Polanco is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Polanco will head to the bench for the second game of Wednesday's twin bill after going 1-for-4 with a walked and a run scored in Game 1. Jose Osuna, who is serving as the team's 26th man Wednesday, will start in right field and hit sixth in his stead.
