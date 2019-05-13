Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench Monday

Polanco is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Polanco has started seven of the past eight games for the Pirates, going 11-for-30 (.367) with a pair of homers and eight RBI during that stretch. He'll give way to Melky Cabrera in right field for Monday's series opener with left-hander Robbie Ray toeing the rubber for Arizona.

