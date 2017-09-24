Play

Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench Sunday

Polanco is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Polanco poured in three hits during Saturday's contest, but he'll head to the bench for the series finale against John Gant and the Cardinals. Jordan Luplow will draw the start in right field and bat sixth in his stead.

