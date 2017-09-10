Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench Sunday
Polanco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Despite going 3-for-4 with a double Saturday, the Pirates are starting John Jaso in right field and giving Polanco the day off. Polanco, who recently came off a lengthy stint on the disabled list, will likely return to the lineup Monday against the Brewers.
