Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench
Polanco is not in the lineup Wednesday against Arizona.
Polanco won't be asked to start on three straight days immediately after returning from shoulder surgery, despite going 4-for-8 at the plate in his first two contests. Melky Cabrera slides over to right field, with Colin Moran starting in left.
