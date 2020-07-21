The Pirates placed Polanco (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

After Polanco missed a few workouts last week, reports surfaced that the outfielder tested positive for COVID-19. The outfielder's move to the IL and continued absence from camp suggests that he won't be ready to play when the Pirates begin their season Friday in St. Louis, leaving Jose Osuna and Guillermo Heredia as his most likely replacements in right field. Though Polanco is technically eligible to return from the COVID-19 IL in less than 10 days, he must first pass two tests for the coronavirus conducted at least 24 hours apart.