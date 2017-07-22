Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to disabled list with hamstring strain
Polanco (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
This move is not entirely out of the blue considering Polanco was left off the Pirates' lineup card Saturday and was not listed among the reserves. Polanco left Friday's game after straining his hamstring running out a fielder's choice. There is no timetable for Polanco's return at this time, but it's worth noting that this will be his second DL stint related to a hamstring injury. The Pirates recalled Steven Brault in a corresponding move.
