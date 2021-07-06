The Pirates placed Polanco (hip) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
A trip to the IL seemed likely for Polanco, who has been held out of the lineup since June 29 with right hip inflammation. He's been diagnosed with a bilateral adductor strain following his placement on the injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The veteran did have a pinch hitting appearance Saturday, which will extend his IL stint into the All-Star break. Perhaps a more extended time off will be the key to Polanco, a .171 hitter in his last 13 starts, beginning the second half well-rested and healthy. The 29-year-old has hit .199 in 221 at-bats this season.
