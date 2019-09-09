Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Health questions persist
The Pirates are unsure as to whether Polanco (shoulder) will be healthy for the start of the 2020 campaign, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
General manager Neal Huntington said that additional surgery to his left shoulder remains a possibility. "As complicated as his first surgery was, the challenges that we've had coming back through that, we can't ever rule it out," Huntington noted. "They may need to try to get in there." The organization is expected to consider both internal and external options for right field during the offseason, given the uncertainty surrounding Polanco.
