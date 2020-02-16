Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Healthy after lost season

Polanco (shoulder) said that he is healthy after reporting to camp Saturday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The right fielder returned ahead of schedule from shoulder surgery last season but admittedly hadn't fully recovered. His play lagged -- especially his throwing ability -- and he re-injured himself, leading to additional surgery. "That was probably not a good idea to play like that," Polanco said. "Obviously, I couldn't help the team the way I wanted to. I'm happy to be healthy (now), and that I can be me." The Grapefruit League will go a long way toward gauging Polanco's health. If he's recovered, then there's a decent chance he could return to his pre-injury production. The 28-year-old batted .254/.340/.499 with 23 homers and 12 stolen bases in 130 games in 2018.