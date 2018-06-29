Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heating up in June
Polanco is batting .458 in his last 24 at-bats with an 8:6 BB:K.
He has three homers and six RBI over that span after totaling three home runs in his previous 50 games covering 201 plate appearances. For the season, Polanco is batting more than 50 points higher on the road (.250) than at PNC Park (.198). Pittsburgh plays its next six games in San Diego and Los Angeles.
