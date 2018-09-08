Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Held out Saturday
Polanco (knee, shoulder) is not in the lineup versus Miami on Saturday.
Unsurprisingly, Polanco will receive a day off after leaving Friday's contest with left shoulder and left knee discomfort. In his place, Pablo Reyes will man right field and bat sixth. Consider Polanco day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dealing with knee and shoulder issue•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Suffers injury on slide•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swats two-run homer in win•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swipes 11th base•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Ties career high with 22nd homer•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes deep against Brewers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...